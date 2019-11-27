troubleshooter

These tips will help you foil thieves this holiday season

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While holiday shoppers are getting ready to be out in full force, you also need to watch out for thieves.

You need to be on guard and aware of your surroundings as, unfortunately, criminals are looking to strike at any opportunity.

Detective Christine Reimann with the Durham County Sheriff's Office suggests after making any purchase don't leave the shopping bags out in the open in your vehicle.

"If you can lock it in a trunk, it's a lot harder for people to get into the trunk than in the main cabin," she said.

If you ever notice suspicious activity around you while shopping, she said you can never be too careful.

"Always carry your keys with you in your hand. Always be aware of your surroundings, and if you need to call law enforcement, or someone from the store and ask them to walk you to your car," Reimann said.

When it comes to purchases made on for-sale apps and websites, such as Craigslist, Offer Up, or Let Go, play it safe by taking advantage of meeting in safe areas.

The Durham County Sheriff's Department has what's known as Safe Haven for online sales.

"Call the sheriff's office. We will meet you in our flat lot that's located, we will be there officer present and that way you don't have to worry about any crime that will happen against you," Reimann said.

The meeting lot is at the Durham County Courthouse parking lot on S. Roxboro Street and Pettigrew Street. You just call (919) 560-0900 to schedule an appointment.

Reimann said another crime to watch out for this holiday happens in your mailbox.

"A lot of people are getting their mail stolen," she said.

Thieves are looking for that red flag up on the mailbox, especially if there is an envelope inside that has a check, cash, or gift cards. If you're mailing something out, take it to a big blue USPS mailbox, and drop it in here.

As for any online activity if you're not in your home on your own private network, be careful using public Wi-Fi.

"Say you're doing online banking, online shopping these people can pull up the pages that you're exactly looking at and as your typing it in, and they are getting that information," Reimann added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdurhamtheftholiday shoppingtroubleshooterpackage theftshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
How to spot fake products this holiday season
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Save money by negotiating credit card fees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed ex at her Durham workplace was wearing ankle monitor
Judge orders UNC system to turn over Silent Sam statue
A year later, legal wrangling continues in Hania Aguilar murder
Fayetteville X-mas tree farm prepared despite statewide shortage
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
Fearing 'disruption,' Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade
Fmr. DPD HQ destined to be office space, retail and apartments
Show More
Raleigh eyebrow sculptor helps people who epileptics and her son
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
750 new jobs coming to Durham County
More TOP STORIES News