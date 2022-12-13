ShotSpotter program finally going live in Durham

ShotSpotter can detect the sound of shots when a gun is fired outdoors within range of the sensors.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ShotSpotter program is finally going live in Durham.

City officials announced that the technology will be online Thursday.

ShotSpotter can detect the sound of shots when a gun is fired outdoors within range of the sensors.

In September, the Durham City Council approved a one-year contract for a pilot program.

Tuesday's announcement from Durham Police comes after at least two delays.

In making the announcement, Durham Police said the department "is dedicated to finding innovative technology in order to make the City of Durham a safe place."