Durham police chief discusses ShotSpotter program with Rotary Club of Durham

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews will talk to Rotary Club of Durham about ShotSpotter, the new technology has its critics and supporters when it comes to how to fight gun violen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ShotSpotter is the topic of discussion yet again in Durham as leaders present plans for the gunshot detection technology.

Boosters say ShotSpotter can help police fight crime, but some people disagree.

Rotary Club of Durham members heard at least one side of that community debate today.

Some see ShotSpotter as a tool to make streets safer, as the manufacturer says sensors would detect gunshots in real-time, alerting officers who could reach a scene faster than they would with a 911 call.

Critics say the technology raises privacy concerns.

Back in September, Durham City Council approved a one year contract for the program with a price tag of nearly $200,000 dollars.

The program is expected to launch sometime next month and will cover east and southeast Durham.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews talked to the group about the new technology.