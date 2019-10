RALEIGH -- A search and rescue operation is underway for small plane in the Umstead State Park area, officials said Sunday night.According to RDU, it happened Sunday evening just before 7:25 p.m.The airport said it was notified that a small general aviation aircraft approaching the airport was lost on radar somewhere near Umstead Park.The airport was closed for a period of time but it is now open.Search and rescue efforts have been initiated.This story is developing. Check back for updates.