ABC11 presents Smooth Nights, 3 performances at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Multi-Grammy winning and Jazz artist greats are coming to Cary, NC with shows in August and September.

Tickets are on sale now at boothamphitheatre.com/events. $1 from every ticket sale will benefit the NCCU Foundation, Inc.

- August 11, Friday 7pm -- Featuring: Boney James and Gerald Albright

- September 3, Sunday 7pm -- Featuring: Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, and Richard Elliot

- September 9, Saturday 7pm -- Featuring: Rahsaan Patterson and Loose Ends Featuring Jane Eugene

Koka Booth Amphitheatre address: 8003 Regency Parkway Cary, NC 27518