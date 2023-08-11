ABC11 presents Smooth Nights, 3 performances at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Multi-Grammy winning and Jazz artist greats are coming to Cary, NC with shows in August and September.
Tickets are on sale now at boothamphitheatre.com/events. $1 from every ticket sale will benefit the NCCU Foundation, Inc.
- August 11, Friday 7pm -- Featuring: Boney James and Gerald Albright
- September 3, Sunday 7pm -- Featuring: Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, and Richard Elliot
- September 9, Saturday 7pm -- Featuring: Rahsaan Patterson and Loose Ends Featuring Jane Eugene
Koka Booth Amphitheatre address: 8003 Regency Parkway Cary, NC 27518