100-year-old Johnston County man gets birthday wish, set to see Yankees play in New York for first time

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In mid-January, Milt Capps' New York Yankees hat caught the attention of a staff member at his nursing home in Johnston County.

The then 99-year-old's love for baseball and affinity for the Bronx bombers caused the staff member to take action after learning the senior citizen had never been to a Yankees home game at Yankee Stadium.

With an upcoming birthday just a few short months away, the staff member decided to create a GoFundMe for Capps to help make his birthday wish come true.



Nearly four months after Capps first sat down with ABC11, he was one step away from seeing what he's dreamed about come to fruition. The Yankees heard about Capps' wish and gifted him tickets directly behind home plate to the team's June 23rd home game against the Houston Astros.

"It's really a blessing to see Milt be able to enjoy Yankee Stadium at this late date in life," said longtime friend Billy Stephenson.

"I always thought I'd like to go up to Yankee Stadium," said Capps. "Never been that close to it."

To make his birthday even sweeter, Capps' trip to New York will be his first time on a plane -- ever.

"I don't think I know what's the most significant," said Carol Arnn, who owns Smithfield Manor & Nursing Rehab. "Going (to the game) or the first plane ride."

With over $4,000 raised from the GoFundMe, Capps is traveling with a certified nursing assistant, and a restorative aide to ensure Capps' health and safety.
