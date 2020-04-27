abc11 together

Share your heroes: Chef Mark Elliott of Moore County shut down his restaurants but continues to support the community

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We continue to share your heroes on ABC11.

On Friday, our journey took us to Moore County to meet businessman and chef Mark Elliott, thanks to his daughter Madison.

On March 17, Chef Elliott was forced to close his restaurants. He's since continued to support the community, including creating a Facebook group page, "saveourserviceindustry" to give a voice to service workers affected economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My dad has always taught me to dream big and to work for my goals," Madison Elliott said. "He is doing that every day and I think that's pretty awesome."

Watch the video above to hear from more community members and colleagues as to why Chef Elliott is a hero.

We want you to continue to share your heroes; we have seen so many during this crisis.

