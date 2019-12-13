Society

Agriculture Commissioner denounces rumors surrounding the State Farmers Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler addressed rumors surrounding the State Farmers Market that surfaced earlier in November.

In less than two days, an online petition that claimed the Farmers Market would be redeveloped gained over 9,000 signatures.

Troxler says the rumors are false.

"If anyone had approached me about wanting to close this market, move this market, you would've heard me scream from heaven to hell and everywhere in between," said Troxler. "There have been no such overtures made to me or the department of agriculture."

According to a Master Plan for the Market, the wholesale terminals adjacent to Dix Park could potentially be redeveloped into retail space

The master plan also includes some needed improvements including improved traffic patterns and modern upgrades.

Troxler says any changes to the Farmers Market are at least 25 years down the road but noted real estate values are already dramatically increasing.

To view the entirety of the executive summary of the master plan for the State Farmers Market check here.
