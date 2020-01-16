I-Team

'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity amid housing crisis

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are many misconceptions about public housing.

"People in public housing don't work."

"Residents who live in public housing are entangled in crime and substance abuse."

Axioms like these don't represent the majority of residents.

Truth is, people who live in public housing are humans with the same hopes, dreams, fears and flaws as anyone else. They all have a story.

Because public housing is funded by the federal government, your tax dollars should ensure decent, safe, healthy and humane living conditions.

But as ABC11's I-Team first exposed, that hasn't been the case.

To better understand the crisis, the faces enduring it, and the socio-economic factors driving the public-housing problems, ABC11 spoke in-depth with residents

Watch the video above to hear one single mom's journey to McDougald Terrace and the ongoing battle to make a better life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamparentingcarbon monoxidei teampublic housingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
2020 DHA budget suggests McDougald Terrace maintenance cuts
EMS official's concerns launched CO probe at McDougald Terrace
Inspectors visiting 300 Durham apartments after carbon monoxide scares
Couple sues hotel, claims they were discriminated against
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Show More
Man stops to fold flag that ripped from pole during storm
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Man shot outside Raleigh bar
More TOP STORIES News