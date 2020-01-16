DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are many misconceptions about public housing.
"People in public housing don't work."
"Residents who live in public housing are entangled in crime and substance abuse."
Axioms like these don't represent the majority of residents.
Truth is, people who live in public housing are humans with the same hopes, dreams, fears and flaws as anyone else. They all have a story.
Because public housing is funded by the federal government, your tax dollars should ensure decent, safe, healthy and humane living conditions.
But as ABC11's I-Team first exposed, that hasn't been the case.
To better understand the crisis, the faces enduring it, and the socio-economic factors driving the public-housing problems, ABC11 spoke in-depth with residents
'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity amid housing crisis
