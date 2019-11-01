'Big Weather' Don Schwenneker joins in on 'No Shave November'

No Shave November. First of all, what of it? Here's a link to better explain the organization behind it. Basically, you stop shaving for a month and donate the money you would've spent on razors, shaving cream, aftershave, etc. to an organization that fights Cancer. Plus, it helps promote cancer awareness and cancer screening in men.
But why am I doing it? Because I'm sick of this dang disease taking going after the men in my life, and I've decided to take a stand. Both my grandfather's fought cancer, they're no longer here. My stepdad passed away and cancer was part of his fight too. I'm just tired of losing important men in my life to the 'C' word.
So here is what I'm going to do...
I'm done shaving from now until December. Plus, during this time, I will be talking to folks affected by different types of cancer and to the doctors who are fighting it.
My goal, by December, is to convince a few guys out there to pay attention to themselves and to go get screened. Cancer found early does a lot better with treatment than cancer found at later stages. If you'd like to donate to my page, just click here, but you do not have to give money.
I know, as a guy (who's wife might say is a little stubborn), I don't like to ask for help. Plus, I hate doctors (most of them, anyway). Not a good combo. So while I'm not shaving this month, I pledge to go to the doctor and get a physical. I can't give advice if I'm not following it. Maybe, by doing this, I'll get to stick around just a bit longer, for my wife and kids. I will be honest. I've never gone more than 10 days without shaving, and I know I don't have much of a beard, so this could get real ugly, real quick. But that's OK. If someone says, "why doesn't that guy doing weather shave?" we've started a conversation that hopefully ends with "Maybe I should get checked."
If you'd like to join me, or have a man in your life who hasn't been checked in while, let's do it and fight the fight against this garbage disease.
