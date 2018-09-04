ABC11 TOGETHER

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Headbands of Hope is on a mission to spread smiles by donating headbands to kids with cancer.

Michelle Young
Headbands of Hope is on a mission to spread smiles by donating headbands to kids with cancer for every headband sold. Since their launch 2012, they've donated hundreds of thousands of headbands to every children's hospital in America and 15 other countries.

To honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, they're teaming up with Flywheel to host a charity ride, led by Brittany Guerin.

Each ticket gets a ticket to the class at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, plus a headband for themselves to be picked up at the event, and a headband donated to a child with cancer.

Post-ride mimosas are also included and the class will be DJ'd by Joe Bunn.

Founder, Jess Ekstrom, hopes that this will be a fun and healthy way to bring the community together towards a greater cause. To register for the event, click here.

Written by Brittany Guerin, Co-Founder of Raleigh Group Fitness and a Movement and Wellness Coach in Raleigh, NC. Guerin is an ABC11 Influencer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycancercancer carehealthcharityabc11 togetherCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Scout Me In campaign recruiting boys and girls for Boy Scouts
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Rocky Mount home
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
Show More
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
Gordon, moving fast, aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
TIME LAPSE: Tropical Storm Gordon rolls into Florida
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
More News