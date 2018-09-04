Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer

Headbands of Hope is on a mission to spread smiles by donating headbands to kids with cancer for every headband sold. Since their launch 2012, they've donated hundreds of thousands of headbands to every children's hospital in America and 15 other countries.
To honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, they're teaming up with Flywheel to host a charity ride, led by Brittany Guerin.
Each ticket gets a ticket to the class at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, plus a headband for themselves to be picked up at the event, and a headband donated to a child with cancer.
Post-ride mimosas are also included and the class will be DJ'd by Joe Bunn.
Founder, Jess Ekstrom, hopes that this will be a fun and healthy way to bring the community together towards a greater cause. To register for the event, click here.
Written by Brittany Guerin, Co-Founder of Raleigh Group Fitness and a Movement and Wellness Coach in Raleigh, NC. Guerin is an ABC11 Influencer.
