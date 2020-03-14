Changes to parks and recreation activities because of COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
ABC11 will update this information on parks, summer camps, recreational opportunities as changes become available. Information is organized by county.
WAKE COUNTY
Raleigh Parks summer camps are canceled through at least June 26. Raleigh Parks said it still assessing the feasibility of offering camps scheduled after June 26, and an update is expected by June 15
---
The Town of Cary said on May 29 that all Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources events through July 5 have now been canceled.
Summer camps through August have been canceled, and the Town will fully refund all deposits made to date.
The Town previously canceled all classes, camps, and programs, as well as ticketed events and rentals, through May 31. Registration for non-camp summer 2020 programming is postponed until further notice.
For refund assistance, please contact recreation.support@townofcary.org.
---
On June 1, Fuquay-Varina will reopen several facilities to the public.
There will be limited programming at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, Fuquay-Varina Parks facilities, and the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center. All participation will require registration, indoor classes will be limited to groups of 8, and participants will be required to answer a series of screening questions and wear a face covering upon entry to the facility.
Opening June 1 are:
- Fuquay-Varina Community Center
- External restrooms at Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve, ancillary family restrooms at Fleming Loop Park, and water fountains at all Town parks
- Fuquay-Varina Dog Park
- Picnic Shelters (Provided 6 foot social distancing can be maintained between individuals not in the same household. No gatherings of more than 25 people allowed. The Town will exercise a flexible refund policy for shelter rentals)
The following facilities remain closed:
- Public restrooms, with the exceptions noted above
- Athletic Fields
- Museums at Ashworth Park (except for walking paths)
- Playgrounds
- Outdoor Basketball Courts
- Splash Pad
---
The Town of Garner has canceled all remaining rentals at Town facilities and shelters. This includes the remaining small event rentals at White Deer Nature Center and at any Town parks. For more information, call (919) 773.4442.
All use of playground equipment at public and private parks is prohibited.
---
Morrisville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities will be closed, and organized events and scheduled rentals will be canceled, through April 5. We are closing our bathrooms within the parks but are not currently restricting access to open spaces, playgrounds, or greenways; we encourage all park users to keep in mind the CDC and other government guidelines around social distancing and minimizing unnecessary interactions. The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities that will be closed, include the following: Cedar Fork Community Center, Cedar Fork District Park, Church Street Park, Healthy Food Hub, Northwest Park, Morrisville Community Park, Shiloh Community Park and Luther Green Community Center. More info here.
---
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department has canceled all adult athletics activities through May 1. These activities include all adult spring softball and kickball leagues.
The PRCR Department has also postponed all youth athletics, including spring baseball and softball leagues, through at least May 1.
Full refunds will be issued for all registered programs canceled because of COVID-19, while pro-rated refunds will be issued for suspended programs that resume. For more information, call (919) 435-9560.
The Town of Wake Forest reminds residents that as you use the greenways, it is important for everyone to respect private property and remain within the confines of the marked trails. Anyone who ventures off the trails onto the adjacent land may be guilty of trespassing.
The Wake Forest Police Department urges greenway users to remain on the trails and off adjacent property. Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is urged to call the Police Department at (919) 554-6150.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation said Monday, March 30 that all trails and parks are open but people should maintain proper social distancing (six feet away from someone else) and avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
All Fayetteville-Cumberland playgrounds are closed as of Friday, March 27 and remain closed.
---
The City of Fayetteville said that beginning Wednesday, March 25, all Parks & Recreation rec centers will be closed until further notice.
---
The Town of Hope Mills has closed Parks & Recreation; staff is working from home and a limited amount of staff is coming into work.
The Town has made the decision to close Hope Mills Lake Park effective Monday, March 30 at 5 p.m. Hope Mills Lake will remain open to kayaking and boating, with access to the kayak launch still available. Fishing will not be allowed.
At this time, the walking trails at the Municipal Park and Golfview Greenway will remain open to the public, provided citizens adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Access to the Municipal Park and Golfview Greenway walking trails will be permitted until 6 p.m. each day.
---
The Town of Spring Lake Parks and Recreation Department is closed as is the Multipurpose Community Center. All sports and events are canceled. The town's Senior Center is also closed.
EDGECOMBE/NASH COUNTIES
The Boys & Girls Clubs Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer Unit in Rocky Mount closed March 23 because of safety concerns from the coronavirus.
"It's sad because we do want to stay open and serving the kids who need us the most," said Ron Green, CEO. "There are a lot of families who need us right now, but the risk has become a little too great."
LEE COUNTY
The City of Sanford has closed all municipal parks effective immediately, the city announced Friday, March 20. The City of Sanford owns or operates eight parks in Sanford's city limits: Depot Park, the front section of Kiwanis Family Park, Walter McNeil Jr. Park, Third Street Park, Maple Avenue Park, Carr Creek Park, Sunset Park, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The Endor Iron Furnace Greenway remains open to the public.
The Sanford Municipal Golf Course remains open with safety precautions in place.
---
Lee County Parks and Recreation has suspended the following programs until further notice: Youth T-Ball/Softball/Baseball; Adult Softball League. The following are canceled: Gymnastics Spring Session; Youth Track and Field; Tiny Tots Session III; Youth Art Session IV; Youth Dance Session III
Lee County Parks and Recreation reopened most open space and trails at county-owned parks on Saturday, May 9. Some restrictions will remain in place at the parks to meet the guidelines set by Governor Cooper in Executive Order 138 that eases restrictions in the statewide stay-at-home order.
"We are happy to be reopening our parks to the public," said Joseph Keel, LCG Parks and Recreation Director. "We know people are looking forward to getting outdoors more and enjoying our trails and open space. Some limitations remain in place but this is a good first step and we continue to work with our government partners to explore and plan for next steps that will create greater opportunity and access for the public to enjoy our various park offerings."
While county-owned parks will reopen to the public all playground equipment, basketball courts, and facility rentals remain closed at this time. There will be no organized events of any type allowed in the parks due to social distancing requirements; citizens are reminded to observe and follow social distancing guidelines when visiting county parks.
Parks will open with regular hours.
Park visitors are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and wipes for their personal use.
ALAMANCE COUNTY
Burlington Recreation and Parks has closed all its indoor facilities. This includes Fairchild Park Community Center, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, Forest Hills Community Center, Thataways Youth Center, Kernodle Senior Center, Maynard Aquatic Center.
All activities, youth and adult athletic registration have been frozen until further notice
All parks, greenways, marinas, and the Indian Valley Golf Course are open to the public. Please practice social distancing.
ORANGE COUNTY
All onsite recreation summer camps for 2020 have been cancled, the county said Thursday, May 28. However, the county does plan to offer summer enrichment virtual program opportunities. Additionally, opportunities may arise as the summer progresses to create new offerings.
Full refunds will be issued for summer camp fees that have been paid to date.
For residents interested in engaging their children in summer enrichment activities from home, Recreation is offering many canceled camps on a virtual basis, beginning June 15.
Full list of Orange County canceled programs
All Orange County recreation programming/activities (classes and sports leagues) are suspended until further notice. Central Recreation Center will be closed to activities. Parks will be open on their regular schedules, but shelter reservations will not be taken for the next two weeks. Existing reservations in that time period are being canceled.
Orange County libraries are closed to the public. All activities and classes are canceled until further notice.
---
The Town of Chapel Hill said Friday, May 29, that all large-scale summer events and programs are cancelled, including:
- Parks and Recreation summer day camps at the Community Center, Hargraves, and Teen Center
- Library Summer Blast performances and programs
- July 4th Fireworks and Community Celebration
- Movies Under the Stars
- National Trails Day activities
- All Parks and Recreation programs beginning before Monday, July 6
CHATHAM COUNTY
Chatham County Parks and Recreation is canceling or postponing multiple programs, events and reservations.
Spring volleyball, jump rope, and A Day at Camp are canceled. All other youth and adult sports programs and art classes are postponed until further notice.
All parks will remain open and operating on normal hours. Outdoor Facility reservations for recreation programming are suspended, and there will be no new indoor or shelter reservations taken at this time.
MOORE COUNTY
The Village of Pinehurst is extending facility rental cancellations and facility closures and canceling the May Live After 5 set for May 8.
Rentals of the following facilities will be canceled through May 8:
- Village Hall
Cannon Park Community Center
Arboretum
Fair Barn
park rentals
The following facilities are closed to the public until further notice:
- Village Hall/Assembly Hall
Fair Barn
Fire Department 91
Fire Department 92
Police Department (Dispatchers available via front door intercom)
Public Services
George P. Lane Welcome Center
Cannon Park Community Center
Camelot Playground
Rassie Wicker playground, tennis courts, and hockey rink