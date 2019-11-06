Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Middle School teacher went the extra mile and helped students get some warm clothes.With temperatures dropping this week, South View Middle School teacher Caitlin Hunt stepped up after noticing some students didn't have many warm clothes.Hunt launched an effort to buy all of the sixth-grade students a sweatshirt.Hunt was given the Extra Mile Award, and she will be recognized by the school board next week.