Society

Delays push back reopening of McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some McDougald Terrace residents expect to return to their homes Friday.

The families have been living in hotels since Durham Housing Authority forced them out of the public housing facility due to appliances emitting excess carbon monoxide.

DHA hoped to allow families back in starting Friday morning, but some delays in final inspections have slowed the process.

DHA is expected to hold a press conference to release more information at 2 p.m.

One McDouglad Terrace resident told ABC11 she found out Friday that her hotel reservation had been extended.

"I'm not moving back in today. I'm just ready to move back home; tired of motel hopping. That's all."

Meanwhile, Durham CAN (Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods) held a press conference outside DHA headquarters criticizing the department.

The group called on DHA to prioritize its $95 million affordable housing bond and accelerate funding investments for maintenance and repair of all DHA properties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhampublic housingmcdougald terraceaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Fake DMV websites make millions scamming customers: FTC
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Durham
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Police search for missing Milwaukee family
6 cases of cancer found in same high school class
Show More
Mom of dead child left kids at home to go to bar, police say
Snapchat rolls out new feature to help mental health
Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts
Gun violence still a major concern for some Wake County students
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
More TOP STORIES News