Delays push back reopening of McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some McDougald Terrace residents expect to return to their homes Friday.The families have been living in hotels since Durham Housing Authority forced them out of the public housing facility due to appliances emitting excess carbon monoxide.DHA hoped to allow families back in starting Friday morning, but some delays in final inspections have slowed the process.DHA is expected to hold a press conference to release more information at 2 p.m.One McDouglad Terrace resident told ABC11 she found out Friday that her hotel reservation had been extended."I'm not moving back in today. I'm just ready to move back home; tired of motel hopping. That's all."Meanwhile, Durham CAN (Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods) held a press conference outside DHA headquarters criticizing the department.The group called on DHA to prioritize its $95 million affordable housing bond and accelerate funding investments for maintenance and repair of all DHA properties.