Driver's Education suspended indefinitely by Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Driver's Education has been suspended indefinitely at Durham Public Schools.DPS is starting the 2020-2021 school year under Plan C--meaning no in-person classes-- for at least the first nine weeks of school."The staff has been working diligently to find solutions to program offerings while maintaining protocols that ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff," the school district said in a statement.However, staff was unable to find a solution that would allow Driver's Education to continue at this time.DPS said Driver's Education would start back up "once conditions improve and are favorable for our students and instructors."Students who have already completed the classroom portion of Driver's Education will be given first priority in completing the in-car portion of the program whenever it restarts.DPS said it was in the process of creating an online course for the classroom portion of Driver's Education. When that course is created, the district will inform students and parents how to register for the class.