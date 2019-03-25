abc11 together

Durham man reunites with crash victim he saved through CPR

EMBED <>More Videos

Taylor Suggs, left, performed CPR on Angel Mendoza who nearly died in a two-vehicle crash in December.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A happy reunion took place during the weekend between strangers connected by near tragedy.

Taylor Suggs performed CPR on Angel Mendoza who nearly died in a two-vehicle crash in December.

Their breakfast at Golden Corral on Sunday was their first meeting, three months after the wreck.

"There were tears shed yesterday when we met," Suggs said. "He kept saying thank you. You are my guardian angel. But I'm not. I'm not that person. I'm just someone who knew what to do in a situation like that."

The crash happened Dec. 15 at the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue in Durham.

Mendoza was heading home from work when his Ford Mustang was involved in a crash with another vehicle.



Suggs was on a nearby bus and witnessed the crash.

He rushed over to help.

"I checked his pulse, his eyes were dead to the world. That's when I started CPR," Suggs told ABC11.

Suggs said he performed CPR for 15 minutes until paramedics arrived and determined that Mendoza, a married father of two, was clinging to life.

"God ain't through with him yet." Suggs said. "He's got to relearn everything. He received extensive brain damage, but he's doing great. He is able to talk. You can tell he searches for things. But he's doing fantastic and it was so good to see him."

Mendoza has been out of the hospital for a week. Mendoza was not available to chat with ABC11 but his wife said that he's undergoing physical therapy at home.

Suggs hopes his story encourages others to learn CPR.

"It's important because you'll never know when you're going to come across something like I come across -- an accident where someone needs help," he said.

There are many ways you can learn CPR.

There are videos on YouTube by the American Heart Association.

The Red Cross also offers classes.



If you live in Wake County, EMS offers classes on the second Monday of each month.

Durham EMS is developing a bystander CPR program. Residents who are interested can call (919) 560-8285.

Emergency officials say a person's survival rate can double or triple if CPR is administered immediately.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societydurhamgood samaritancprabc11 togethergood newsfeel goodtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Suntrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season special
Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens at Farmers Market
Join us to defeat ALS
All American Marathon remains tradition for local military family
TOP STORIES
5 inmates escape from Nash County Detention Center
Wake Co. drivers caught on cam making dangerous moves in front of ambulances
Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman's death
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
Frantic 911 calls detail moments after newborn was shot, killed
Duke to pay $112.5M to US government for researcher falsifying data
Babies delivered by Duke doctors celebrate March Madness in adorable onesies
Show More
2nd person dies in Durham house fire
Wake Forest coach to plead not guilty in college admission scandal
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
Pollen to decrease with rain, but allergy season far from over
Holly Grove Middle students national finalists for $100,000 Samsung prize
More TOP STORIES News