homeless

'Man in the white truck': Fayetteville street evangelist serves others in need for over 40 years

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville street evangelist, known as Father Ramsey, has spent most of his 71 years of life serving others in need.

For many people in the Fayetteville community, Bill Ramsey is also known as the "man in the white truck".

"Most of them know him by his truck or by his food, bags," Sharman Tober said.

Tober and her son Chris have been living out of their vehicle for the last five years.

In that time, Father Ramsey has become a beacon of light and a provider of good conversations.

Servanthood has always been a part of Ramsey's life.

"Five days a week, and if I don't have another obligation, I go every day and collect the food," Ramsey said.

When he was a teenager, he spent his teenage years in Winston-Salem doing street evangelism, eventually making his way to Fayetteville.

There, Ramsey joined Manna Church and continued his mission.

"I'd rather, most days, just go sit on a street corner and talk with people than with your normal, every day friend," Ramsey added.

The street minister gets some help with organized outreaches with Manna Church, along with leftover food and clothing being provided by local businesses and restaurants.

But those items of clothing and warm meals come at a price which include: singing him a song, reading one of your original poems or a heart-felt, genuine conversation.

"Care for people to spend quality time with them, where they live, not where I live," Ramsey said.

Whenever you see Ramsey walking around downtown Fayetteville, he's looking to talk with his friends.

"A good friend, a good spiritual adviser. We advice each other, you know, which is really good," Tober said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillereligionhomelessfayetteville newsabc11 togetherfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS
Durham Rescue Mission helping homeless during cold stretch
Buy a burrito and someone in need gets a free lunch
Family takes down man who tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-gang members embrace peace to improve Raleigh neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 injured in related shootings, Dunn police say
Durham Rescue Mission helping homeless during cold stretch
Video shows robbers smashing jewelry cases at Triangle Town Center
'Heinous': 2nd badly burned pit bull brought to Durham vet
35-pound cat 'Bazooka' gets new home and new name
Former UNC athlete Danny Talbott dies of cancer at 75
Show More
Moore Co. deputies commended for trying to save driver
Delta to hand out $1.6B in profit-sharing bonuses to employees
Woman, 26, dies in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Durham
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
Teen assaulted, kidnapped by 3 men uses Snapchat to alert friends
More TOP STORIES News