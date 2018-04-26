ABC11 TOGETHER

Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's important to invite my disability friends to come work with me," Gabi says on her GoFundMe page. "We're gonna have a fun time together and sing and dance a lot."

Since putting up the fundraising page, they've raised nearly $41,000.

The idea for the shop came from the fact that Gabi was having a hard time finding a job due to her intellectual disability.

"She applied to several jobs over the summer, and everyone said no," Gabi's mom Mary told GoFundMe. "So that just solidified that if I want her to be successful, we're gonna have to make it happen."

Larry's Coffee has partnered with them and has made a special roast called "Gabi's Grounds."

Buy Gabi's Grounds locally

She's still looking for a location for the coffee shop.

"I work at Harris Teeter as a part-time bagger," Gabi said. I love when the firemen come in" (she works at Harris Teeter Saturday mornings).

She has asked for more work but was told "no" so she just keeps "going forward, that's what God wants."

"She's been saving her paychecks and putting them into the business all the time. She hasn't spent a penny," her mother said.

Gabi has five brothers; she loves playing tennis and basketball. She also loves to sing.

"People just need to face their fears and step out and God will provide," Mary said. "Step out in faith and it'll happen."

Gabi was also recently featured on Right This Minute, which airs at 2:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC11.

EMBED More News Videos

Credit: GoFundMe

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodabc11 togetherdown syndromeentrepreneurshipRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
ABC 11 Together Perspectives for August 19, 2018
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News