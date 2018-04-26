Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3392924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.