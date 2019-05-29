Society

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat

The actor who plays Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" is taking some time to work on what his rep calls "personal issues."

The rep for Kit Harington says the actor has checked into a wellness retreat to work out his unspecified issues.

A statement from the rep says Harington decided to use the post-"Game of Thrones" break in his schedule to spend time at the facility.

There's no word on the reason or where the facility is located.

Harington is 32. He is married to his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie.

More on "Game of Thrones":
'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary

EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary.



Game of Thrones baby names surging in popularity
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity.



Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.


Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in scene
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.



Game of Thrones battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings
EMBED More News Videos

NO SPOILERS! The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityrehabhbo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
K-9 officers in Carrboro receive body armor donation
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
Raleigh hopes new flood-zone cameras will protect drivers
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Show More
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham hotel
Man accused of stabbing 3 at Durham apartment
School to reprint yearbook after students hold up 'white power' sign
Fort Bragg tot holds American flag over father's grave on Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News