George Floyd

George Floyd's funeral set for Tuesday, June 9, in Houston

HOUSTON -- George Floyd's funeral is set to take place in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, as part of several events memorializing him across the country.

During a news conference that revealed findings of an independent autopsy backed by his family, it was announced that Floyd's viewing is set in Houston for Monday, June 8. His funeral service will take place in Houston the following day at 11 a.m. CT.

Additional memorials will take place at 1 p.m. local time Thursday in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death, and in North Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. No additional details about the services have been released.

Before the funeral announcement, Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center outside Houston posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd and indication of plans coming this week.



Just before that, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Floyd will be laid to rest in the southeast Texas city.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on neck as the man was handcuffed. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
