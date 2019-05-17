abc11 together

Group drives from Texas to deliver supplies, clothing to Hurricane Florence survivors

ABC11 Together
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is highlighting a good deed all the way from Texas.

One group reached out to us saying they saw our coverage of Hurricane Florence last fall and wanted to do something to help.

Angels with a Purpose traveled from Texas, a state still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, to help Hurricane Florence victims get back on their feet.

The organization packed two moving trucks full of furniture, clothing and supplies, driving all the way from Texas to Fayetteville. Organizer Virginia Valentine says she caught our coverage way down in Texas and it inspired her to help.

"Well, I saw you all back on October and September talking about the hurricane and how it affected the area and I said, Lord, I want to bless them, and I've been putting this together ever since," Valentine said.

On Saturday, the road to recovery continues in Hope Mills where the organization will give away more items.
