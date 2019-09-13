Holly Springs High Schooler gets ride of a lifetime in a fire truck

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Emma Whittington loves everything about the Holly Springs Fire Department, including the fire trucks. But today she had no idea she'd end up in the front seat on a trip she'll never forget.Sitting in the passenger seat, Emma rode in style."This is the perfect day for Emma. I'm sure she's going to talk about it forever as the best day ever," said Kathy Whittington, Emma's mom.It's a day made possible by the Whittington's family friends. They won the fire truck trip during a fundraising auction and they knew exactly the person to give it to."The dad that was bidding against me when I was leaving he was like, 'I wanted that for my son.' And I was like well, we have someone special in mind," said TK Kremer, family friend.It was only a four-mile drive from the firehouse to Emma's school but when she arrived she received a warm welcome from her classmates standing outside and cheering for her.It was a simple act of kindness and the ride of a lifetime for Emma Whittington."It's the best day ever," Emma said.