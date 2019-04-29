RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If your child loves big trucks, emergency vehicles or construction equipment, then you don't want to miss the Junior League of Raleigh's Touch-a-Truck fundraiser.
It's Saturday, May 4 in the Spring Hill lot in Raleigh. The event is a fundraiser for the Junior League's backpack buddies program which provides weekend meals for school children in need.
