GASTONIA, N.C. --The FBI released the 911 call from an employee reporting 6-year-old Maddox Ritch missing from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.
Rick Foxx said he made the call from the park's office Saturday afternoon after Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, approached him, seemingly out of breath.
In an interview with WSOC, Foxx said he can't stop thinking about that day.
"The dad approached me and said he lost his kid," Foxx said. "I said, 'When is the last time you seen him?' He said that the kids, they were coming around the track, and the kid got away from him."
When Foxx called police, the dispatcher asked how long the boy had been missing.
"I'd say it's been almost an hour now. We searched everywhere," Foxx said.
"Are the parents there?" the dispatcher asked.
"Yeah, they're here. They're out looking for him," said Foxx.
Ian Ritch claims he was with another adult at the park when his son decided to run off.
The other person Ian was with has not been identified, but officials said it was not the child's mother.
Foxx said when he caught up with Ian he seemed out of breath and tired.
"He didn't act like a concerned parent, like I would act, or any concerned parent would act," he said.
Foxx also said he jumped in a golf cart and started searching the park for Maddox. After several rounds and no success, he called police.
Deputies arrived shortly after, along with Maddox's mother.
"The mother was really frantic. She was hysterical," Foxx said. "She got out of the car, and one of the sheriff's deputies had to calm her. I pray and hope they find that kid alive, I really do. I really hope so."