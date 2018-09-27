SOCIETY

Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said missing 6-year-old's father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'

EMBED </>More Videos

MADDOX RITCH: 911 caller says father was 'out of breath' after son went missing

GASTONIA, N.C. --
The FBI released the 911 call from an employee reporting 6-year-old Maddox Ritch missing from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.

Rick Foxx said he made the call from the park's office Saturday afternoon after Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, approached him, seemingly out of breath.

RELATED: Search for Maddox Ritch: Police plead for information about NC boy's disappearance

In an interview with WSOC, Foxx said he can't stop thinking about that day.

"The dad approached me and said he lost his kid," Foxx said. "I said, 'When is the last time you seen him?' He said that the kids, they were coming around the track, and the kid got away from him."


When Foxx called police, the dispatcher asked how long the boy had been missing.

"I'd say it's been almost an hour now. We searched everywhere," Foxx said.

"Are the parents there?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah, they're here. They're out looking for him," said Foxx.

RELATED: Search for Maddox Ritch: Police plead for information about NC boy's disappearance

Ian Ritch claims he was with another adult at the park when his son decided to run off.

The other person Ian was with has not been identified, but officials said it was not the child's mother.

Foxx said when he caught up with Ian he seemed out of breath and tired.

"He didn't act like a concerned parent, like I would act, or any concerned parent would act," he said.

Foxx also said he jumped in a golf cart and started searching the park for Maddox. After several rounds and no success, he called police.

Deputies arrived shortly after, along with Maddox's mother.

"The mother was really frantic. She was hysterical," Foxx said. "She got out of the car, and one of the sheriff's deputies had to calm her. I pray and hope they find that kid alive, I really do. I really hope so."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing boymissing childreninvestigationsearchNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SOCIETY
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
SPONSORED: Hispanic Scholarship Fund opportunities for Latino students
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years, man begins new life in Raleigh
More Society
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Eric Reid, who filed grievance with NFL, signs with Panthers
Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes
McDonald's to remove artificial ingredients from burgers
Show More
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
UNC Board of Trustees gathering information on placement of Silent Sam statue
Maddox Ritch: FBI to use sonar equipment to search lake for missing boy
2 men arrest in robbery of Fayetteville bank
More News