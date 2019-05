Man mows yards for free for Raleigh veteran on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is highlighting good deeds happening in our community this Memorial Day.We first introduced you to Rodney Smith Jr. last fall, shortly after Hurricane Florence.He's been traveling the country cutting grass for veterans in need.Photojournalist Larry Chavis caught up with Smith as he gave a helping hand to a Vietnam veteran in Raleigh.Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service and lives in Huntsville, Alabama.Watch the video above for the full story.