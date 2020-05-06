NC Air National Guard flies over hospitals in salute to frontline workers

The C-17 jet flew over dozens of hospitals and medical centers throughout the state in a salute to healthcare employees and their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They called it Operation American Resolve.
The 145th Airlift Wing Air Force Salutes Flight path began in the western part of the state, making its way to the Triangle around 11:39 a.m. when it went by UNC-Chapel Hill.
Watch as the jet flew over UNC:
Here was a complete schedule for the mission:
Asheville - 10:50 a.m.
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton - 11:02 a.m.
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory - 11:07 a.m.
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville - 11:12 a.m.
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem - 11:21 a.m.
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington - 11:30 a.m.
High Point Regional - 11:25 a.m.
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital - 11:28 a.m.
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters - 11:32 a.m.
Chapel Hill - 11:39 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham - 11:42 a.m.
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner - 11:46 a.m.
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh - 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
UNC REX Hospital - 11:54 a.m.
NC National Guard JFHQ - 11:54 a.m.
Wake Med Hospital - 11:57 a.m.
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC - 11:58 a.m.
Duke/Raleigh Hospital - 11:58 a.m.
Downtown Raleigh - 12 p.m.
Goldsboro - 12:09 p.m.
Cherry Hospital
O'berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson - 12:15 p.m.
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville - 12:21 p.m.
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran's Health Care Center
Kinston - 12:28 p.m.
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville - 12:35 p.m.
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington - 12:48 p.m.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Harris Teeter Distribution Center - 1:21 p.m.
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center - 1:25 p.m.
Atrium Health Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - 1:27 p.m.
Last Friday, several F-15 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro flew over eastern North Carolina hospitals in Smithfield, Goldsboro and Wilson in a show of respect.