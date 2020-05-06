Society

NC Air National Guard flies over hospitals in salute to frontline workers

By
The North Carolina Air National Guard put on a show in the sky for frontline workers on Thursday.

The C-17 jet flew over dozens of hospitals and medical centers throughout the state in a salute to healthcare employees and their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They called it Operation American Resolve.

The 145th Airlift Wing Air Force Salutes Flight path began in the western part of the state, making its way to the Triangle around 11:39 a.m. when it went by UNC-Chapel Hill.

Watch as the jet flew over UNC:
EMBED More News Videos



Here was a complete schedule for the mission:

Asheville - 10:50 a.m.
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton - 11:02 a.m.
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory - 11:07 a.m.
Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville - 11:12 a.m.
Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem - 11:21 a.m.
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington - 11:30 a.m.

High Point Regional - 11:25 a.m.
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital - 11:28 a.m.
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters - 11:32 a.m.

Chapel Hill - 11:39 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham - 11:42 a.m.
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital

Butner - 11:46 a.m.
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh - 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
UNC REX Hospital - 11:54 a.m.
NC National Guard JFHQ - 11:54 a.m.
Wake Med Hospital - 11:57 a.m.
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC - 11:58 a.m.
Duke/Raleigh Hospital - 11:58 a.m.

Downtown Raleigh - 12 p.m.

Goldsboro - 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital
O'berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson - 12:15 p.m.
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville - 12:21 p.m.
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran's Health Care Center

Kinston - 12:28 p.m.
Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville - 12:35 p.m.
Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington - 12:48 p.m.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Harris Teeter Distribution Center - 1:21 p.m.
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center - 1:25 p.m.
Atrium Health Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - 1:27 p.m.

Last Friday, several F-15 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro flew over eastern North Carolina hospitals in Smithfield, Goldsboro and Wilson in a show of respect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncraleighdurhamchapel hillwilsongreenvillekinstoncharlottewilmingtoncoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 639 new cases marks largest single-day increase in NC
Report shows what led up to shooting involving Durham off-duty officer
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken in a Basket
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
Cousins arrested in Wilson murder
Show More
Free food giveaway at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville today
New Banksy artwork honoring healthcare workers appears at UK hospital
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Graham
Tiny Montana school reopens today, among first in US
More TOP STORIES News