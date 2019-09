The house and SUV are a total loss from the Sunday morning fire.

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is alive thanks to some heroics from an off-duty police officer.Aberdeen Police Sgt. J. Smith safely got a man out of a burning home near Dunrovin Country Store on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday morning, according to the Sandhills Sentinel Smith found the Vass home on fire after driving around the store. Smith called for assistance and helped the man escape.The man was taken to Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.The man's 14-year-old Labrador Retriever did not survive. Firefighters recovered the dog's body.