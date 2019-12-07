birthday

Orange County native celebrates 100th birthday

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County native Delilah Daniel celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 6.

She was born in the Orange County/ White Cross community in 1919 and was one of ten children.

Delilah attended UNC Chapel Hill and worked at Durham Hoisery Mills.

Her advice to living a long, happy life is "to trust in the Lord."

Delilah celebrated Dec. 6 at Cambridge Hills Assisted Living in Roxboro.
