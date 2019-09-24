architecture

Phil Freelon to be honored at Durham memorial service

The family of renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon is inviting the public to attend his memorial service on Saturday.

Freelon died in July at the age of 66 after a battle with ALS.

Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 66

Among Freelon's architectural credits is The National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Freelon family is hosting a memorial service at another building designed by The Freelon Group, at Durham County Human Services, 414 East Main St. on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Phil's wife of 40 years, Nnenna Freelon, along with his three children, Deen, Pierce and Maya, are inviting family, friends, colleagues and community members to join together and celebrate his life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to NorthStar Church of the Arts.

