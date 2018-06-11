SOCIETY

(Royal) kids being kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte frolic during dad's polo match

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen hamming it up while dad Prince William played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. (Karwai Tang/WireImage|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kids will be kids, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no exception.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen hamming it up as their father, Prince William, played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday.

The royal tots frolicked around as mom Kate watched nearby, and Charlotte caused the duchess to burst out in laughter with a show of acrobatics.

PHOTOS: Prince William, Duchess Kate and the royal family through the years

They were also spotted spending quality time with Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are also great-grandchildren of the queen.

George and Charlotte have had a banner year. In April they welcomed baby brother Prince Louis, and in May they participated in uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News