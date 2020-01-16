Society

Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm

SNOWFLAKE, Arizona -- There was a flashback to the 60s in the sky over a town in Arizona last week.

The video above shows a strange purple haze across the sky on a foggy day.

This light coming from a medical marijuana farm created the funky haze.

Ironically, "Purple Haze" just so happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960s.

Many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though Hendrix denied it.

The farm says the purple glow that appeared on Friday was just a coincidence.

A company spokesman says the glow came from red and blue lights that are used to help grow the pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time, which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.

RELATED:
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says
Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonamarijuanafogu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new flu deaths reported by health department
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Trump's impeachment trial opens with reading of charges
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Show More
Man shot outside Raleigh bar
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Video shows Raleigh officer punch driver during arrest
Spotify rolls out customizable playlists for pets
Goldsboro hoping 1919 fire engine can be restored
More TOP STORIES News