Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday night ahead of planned demonstration over shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by Philadelphia police

Law enforcement officers, licensed security guards, firefighters and other public employees in the performance of their job duties

Doctors, nurses, and employees of hospitals and other medical facilities in the performance of their job duties

On-duty military personnel, whether state or federal

On-duty employees of public or private utilities, public transportation companies, and newspaper, magazine, radio broadcasting, and television broadcasting corporations

Package and freight delivery companies which package goods and deliver them to homes, and businesses operating lawfully under the curfew, including but not limited to Amazon, FedEx and UPS and their employees while on duty

On-site manufacturing and operations centers

Individuals walking their dogs or other pets outdoors within five hundred (500) feet of their house or dwelling

EMBED >More News Videos Several small businesses in downtown Raleigh are weighing whether they need to board up their windows ahead of a planned demonstration in solidarity with protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr.

EMBED >More News Videos RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from demonstrations at end of May

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has issued a curfew for Friday night in anticipation of a planned demonstration inin Philadelphia.The curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and will stay in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday. The mayor's office can continue the curfew for further nights, until the declaration is rescinded.The mayor's office originally said the curfew would go into effect at 11 p.m. but then issued a correction.The curfew does not apply to:42 & Lawrence was given a quote of $2,500 to board up a row of windows in anticipation of the protest. Several spots like City Market, Skyhouse and the AT&T building are taking the plunge and boarding up.Most store owners were wary on Thursday about speaking out after enduring so much these last few months. There was looting and vandalism back in May during the"I hope it's gonna be peaceful. But I can't take it for granted," said Debbie Holt, owner of Clyde Cooper's BBQ on Wilmington Street.It's only been a few weeks since Holt reopened Clyde's . She was shut down by the pandemic and May's peaceful protest that became destructive.This week, the Raleigh Police Department released more than. In one clip, you hear several loud bangs as the two are clashing.There have been many peaceful marches since then, people have been taken to the streets pushing for social justice and police accountability.Just over a month ago, on Sept. 26, a demonstration was held in Raleigh following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.The protest began peacefully around 3 p.m. but became destructive as the night went on."What Raleigh experienced tonight was wrong and had very little to do with any call for justice," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at the time. "The City prepared an opportunity for those who wanted to protest peacefully, and once again, vandals (mostly white) used this as an excuse to incite violence and cause destruction of our downtown business community. Any message of support for Breonna Taylor was usurped by protestors who do not care about peace; they came here with the goal of destruction."It's unclear who or what group is organizing Friday night's demonstration in Raleigh. One flier reads "Justice for Walter Wallace Jr -- In solidarity with Philadelphia." But, another flier making the rounds on social media is plastered with a jack-o-lantern with a devilish grin -- describing "a night of mischief." That has Holt fearing the worst.Holt emailed Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to plead for the city to set a Friday night curfew."Businesses down here are already suffering so much. Show us some respect that you care about us some by doing a curfew," Holt said."When you say, 'wear black' and it's gonna be a 'night of mischief', I can't think of anything good that's coming from that," Holt said. "So I think there should be a curfew and 8:00 is a decent time."Raleigh police officials say the department does not release details regarding public security operational plans or tactical strategies.The Raleigh mayor was met with heavy criticism by business owners and citizens back in May for not putting a curfew in place sooner rather than later. She responded saying the city was "unprepared."