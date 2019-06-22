Society

Woman greeted by rat falling from ceiling in Los Angeles restaurant

LOS ANGELES, California -- A Houston woman vacationing in California got a not so warm welcome while eating out in the Golden State.

Alisha Norman shared to Facebook on Thursday that while dining at Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles, a rat fell right from the ceiling and on to her table.

"A rat absolutely fell from the ceiling," she wrote on social media. "Not a great welcome, Los Angeles."

Norman told ABC13 Eyewitness News she was at the restaurant watching the U.S. Women's Soccer game when she suddenly heard a noise before the rodent dropped down.

"I heard a noise and we all looked up and down came the rat," Norman said.



After the rat went crashing down, Norman said everyone started moving around because no one could believe what was going on.

"It was disgusting, it was still alive. Its heart was still beating," she told Eyewitness News.

While everyone was still puzzled, Norman said a manager scooped up the rat with two plates and placed it into a bag. The restaurant manager later explained to customers that the rat fell due to the construction going on around.

Given the experience, when asked if she would go to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Houston, Norman said, "I'm feeling like I'm done with Buffalo Wild Wings."

A spokesperson of the restaurant released the following statement about the incident:

"The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate. The center where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction and we are confident it was directly related. We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncaliforniabusinessfoodanimalsratsrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
Here's why insurance fraud is costing you a lot of money
Clayton police looking for 2 people who robbed convenience store
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
Show More
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in NYC strip club melee
Heartbreaking photo shows dog at NJ owner's empty hospital bed
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
Police looking for man who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
More TOP STORIES News