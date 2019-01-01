ROSE PARADE

Rose Parade 2019: Small fire erupts on float as procession makes its way through Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

PASADENA, Calif. --
A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning while the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. as the Chinese American Heritage Foundation's train float passed through the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was towed by a heavy-duty truck. No injuries were immediately reported.

The disabled float briefly brought the parade to a halt at the scene. Marching bands and other participants then began streaming past the vehicle as the popular event continued.

EMBED More News Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.



A tweet from the parade's official Twitter account thanked spectators for their patience and cooperation with law enforcement.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrose paradefire
ROSE PARADE
PHOTOS: Rose Parade features 39 floral floats, 19 marching bands
Woman turned away from 1958 Rose Parade because of race to ride in 2015
More rose parade
SOCIETY
New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
ABC11 staff reflects on most memorable stories of 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police ID woman who was hit by stray bullet during First Night
Man killed, woman injured in Durham shooting
New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is 8th largest in history
Vandals target Goldsboro teen's family after interracial relationship
OSHA to investigate Conservators Center after deadly lion attack
Downtown Raleigh's Sir Walter Apartments gets new owner
Hundreds hope for good fortune at Fayetteville's Black-Eyed Pea Dinner
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Show More
Neighbor recalls lion escaping from Conservators Center years ago
2 puppies found, 4 still missing after being stolen from Goldsboro home
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
More News