For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, "Sesame Street" holds a special place in our hearts.Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the "Fresh Prince" theme song.The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air.In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.Watch the full video below.