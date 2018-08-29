VIRAL VIDEO

'Sesame Street' pays homage to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' with their take on theme song

EMBED </>More Videos

Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

FRESNO, Calif. --
For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, "Sesame Street" holds a special place in our hearts.

Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the "Fresh Prince" theme song.

The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air.

In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.

The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.

Watch the full video below.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysesame streetwill smithu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
Exterminator tackles massive hornet hive in car
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at hospital gets heart transplant
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Delivery driver captured on surveillance camera hurling packages
More viral video
SOCIETY
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
UNC Board of Governors directs trustees to come up with Silent Sam plan
Teacher helps former student with child care as she attends job fair
More Society
Top Stories
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
Family of Fayetteville man killed by officer ponders legal recourse
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Show More
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
NC congressional map ruling: What it means for November election
Concerned parents consider legal action to stop proposed school reassignment
More News