Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3270092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Walmart wanted to reward Essie for her good dead.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.