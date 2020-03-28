What businesses can reopen in North Carolina? Information about Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3

REOPENING INFORMATION:
North Carolina to begin Phase 1 of reopening plan on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper laid out a plan to reopen North Carolina, but here's what has to happen first
Here are the 3 phases of Gov. Cooper's reopening plan
Here's what is not reopening in Phase 1:
Personal care and grooming businesses:
- Barber Shops
- Beauty Salons (including but not limited to waxing and hair removal centers)
- Hair Salons
- Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers
- Tattoo Parlors
- Tanning Salons
- Massage Therapists (except that massage therapists may provide medical massage therapy services upon the specific referral of a medical or naturopathic healthcare provider)
Entertainment facilities without a retail or dining component:
- Bingo Parlors, including bingo sites operated by charitable organizations
- Bowling Alleys
- Indoor Exercise Facilities ( e.g., gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities)
- Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and Gyms
- Indoor/Outdoor Pools
- Live Performance Venues
- Movie Theaters
- Skating Rinks
- Spas, including health spas
- Gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g., video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or othercomputer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement).
Reopening Phases
PHASE 1: revised stay-at-home order
- Retailers and services will need to implement social distancing practices, cleaning and other protocols. Any businesses specifically closed by the executive order--including bars and restaurants for dine-in service, nail and hair salons, gyms and movie theatres--must stay closed.
- Gatherings must not exceed 10 people
- Parks can open, as long as people are maintaining social distancing and not gathering in groups of 10 or more people
- Face coverings are recommended in public
- Visitor and gathering restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings
- Employers are asked to encourage employees to continue teleworking
PHASE 2: about 2-3 weeks after Phase 1
- Lift stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home
- Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols, including reduced capacity, increased cleaning measures and social distancing measures
- Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
- More people will be allowed at gatherings, but that number has not yet been specified
- Face coverings will still be recommended in public
- Public playgrounds will open
- Restrictions on nursing home and other congregate living setting visitors and gatherings will continue
PHASE 3: about 4-6 weeks after Phase 2
- Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be loosened, with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing
- Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed, but that specific number has not been determined
- The number of people allowed at gatherings will increase
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings
More coronavirus coverage:
- Proposal that would have allowed North Carolina restaurants, bars to sell mixed alcohol drinks to-go doesn't make it into relief bill
- Here's what the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
- Sam's Club, Publix launching 'Hero Hours' for first responders, at-risk customers during COVID-19 pandemic
- Bojangles' gives free sweet tea to health care workers, first responders during COVID-19 pandemic
- Changes to public transportation, trash pickup, meal services affected by COVID-19
- Gov. Cooper executive order requires stricter social distancing rules at stores, make changes to unemployment process
- Toilet paper is available, you just may need to look in smaller, local stores
- Bars altering business model to stay open, selling custom cocktail mix
This story was originally published on March 27 and has been updated.