Society

Working from home could be harming your voice, research suggests

EMBED <>More Videos

Working from home could be hurting your voice

Research suggests people who have been working from home during the pandemic have experienced an increase in voice-related problems.

Constant virtual and phone meetings could be putting more strain on your voice.

"What can happen then is over these sustained repetitive meetings where perhaps you're talking a bit louder than what you appreciate, like any muscle system, with use, it starts to fatigue," Dr. Paul Bryson said.

Bryson is a voice specialist at Cleveland Clinic. He said continuous strain over an extended period of time can cause problems in your larynx.

Symptoms include dryness, irritation and soreness.

Bryson also said virtual meetings and phone conferences make it difficult for people to pick up on social cues, causing people to repeat themselves, talk over others or raise their voice to be heard.

But there are some things you can do. First, try to get a headset with a good microphone. That way you don't have to talk louder than normal.

Also stay well hydrated and avoid caffeinated drinks.

"A lot of caffeine can be a dehydrator, which can then potentially dry up the secretions on the voice box that are naturally there for lubrication and to help vibration," Bryson said.

If you've tried this remedies for two to four weeks and not seen any improvement, you should contact your doctor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealth
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News