More people are turning to sound baths as a break from the noise and a path to wellness

Sound baths are growing in popularity with people turning to the practice as a means to turn down the noise in pursuit of health and wellness.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- With life becoming increasingly busy, chaotic and digital, more people are turning to sound baths to quiet the noise in pursuit of mental health and well-being.

"Your body goes into a deep, relaxed rest," said Karen Russel, owner of Yoga Noho Center in North Hollywood. She introduced sound baths at her practice after more people began to ask for them.

"It wasn't until about five years ago that we had people go, 'I wanna book a sound bath' and now it's so popular." Russell said. "It's wonderful."

For more information on sound baths at Yoga Noho Center, go to: https://www.yoganoho.com/