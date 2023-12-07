WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

More people are turning to sound baths as a break from the noise and a path to wellness

ByJose Mayorquin Localish logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 10:48PM
More people are turning to sound baths for peace and wellness
EMBED <>More Videos

Sound baths are growing in popularity with people turning to the practice as a means to turn down the noise in pursuit of health and wellness.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- With life becoming increasingly busy, chaotic and digital, more people are turning to sound baths to quiet the noise in pursuit of mental health and well-being.

"Your body goes into a deep, relaxed rest," said Karen Russel, owner of Yoga Noho Center in North Hollywood. She introduced sound baths at her practice after more people began to ask for them.

"It wasn't until about five years ago that we had people go, 'I wanna book a sound bath' and now it's so popular." Russell said. "It's wonderful."

For more information on sound baths at Yoga Noho Center, go to: https://www.yoganoho.com/

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW