South Carolina sheriffs to address Shaw University students being searched

A South Carolina sheriff is expected to address when deputies pulled over a bus full of Shaw University students and searched them.

The sheriff in Spartanburg County, South Carolina is expected to speak about the search that happened earlier this month at 10 a.m.

It comes as five members of Congress sent a letter to the Attorney General asking his office to look into the search.

The president of Shaw University says a bus of 18 students was stopped and searched while heading to an economic conference in Atlanta on October 5.

The president of the HBCU said the bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation, but then deputies used dog sniffing dogs to search the students.

In a statement university President Dr. Paulette Dillard said the moment was reminiscent of the 1950s and 60s and believes the students were racially profiled.