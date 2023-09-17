Man drowns in lake after running from officers who responded to 'emotionally distressed' person call

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southern Pines police said a man drowned in a lake Saturday morning while attempting to run away from officers.

According to the Southern Pines Police Department (SPPD) news release, the incident happened after officers responded to a report of an emotionally distressed person in the 100 block of Canterbury Road just before 11 a.m. The officers were assisting EMS to involuntarily commit the man who ran away. Officers followed him and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

But man then went into a deep portion of a lake in the Highland Trails Community. Police said a private citizen along with officers tried to prevent the man from drowning but were not able to, the release states.

Police identified the man as Phillip Jordan Hause. The incident is under investigation, SPPD said.

