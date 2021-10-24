Fight caused chaos at Streets at Southpoint, police say; No evidence shots fired

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Streets at Southpoint had to evacuate and close Sunday afternoon after some people heard what they thought were gunshots.

Police said a fight broke out in the mall's food court, but after investigating, there was no evidence of gunfire at the mall at 6910 Fayetteville Road.

Police said the noise people thought were gunshots were actually caused by people banging a broom on a table and flipping over other tables.



Four people were hurt. Two of them were involved in the fight and two others from the chaos that ensued. As people fled, some chairs and tables were overturned.

Police said multiple witnesses told them they saw that one of the instigators of the chaos had a gun, but they never saw it fired.

Streets at Southpoint reopens after police investigation finds no shots were fired.



The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came in to police as a shots-fired call at approximately 3:09 p.m.

Police evacuated the area and blocked nearby streets and exits as they investigated.
The mall reopened by 6 p.m.



The incident capped what was a violent weekend across the area. A shooting was reported in Raleigh earlier in the day and on Saturday, a standoff took place in Raleigh as RPD assisted Cary police with apprehending a homicide suspect.

In Garner, a shooting took place after a fight at Carolina Ale House, leaving one person injured.

Also on Saturday, the Wake County Sheriff's Office reported that a road-rage incident took place in the area of I-40 East, between Highway 70 in Garner and Highway 70 Bypass, near the Wake County-Johnston County line.

In that case, the driver of a newer model Chevrolet Impala exchanged gunfire with a driver in a tan Mitsubishi with tinted windows, witnesses told deputies.

