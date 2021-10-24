CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police announced an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday near a Cary apartment complex.
On Saturday, Luis Mario Velasquez-Guevara, 22, of Cary was found in Raleigh and taken into custody.
Velasquez-Guevara was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder; and one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.
Raleigh Police assisted with the arrest. According to Raleigh Police Department, a tense standoff situation during the arrest process led to shots being fired at officers. One officer fired back. No one was injured.
Cary Police Department confirmed Velasquez-Guevara was in the standoff with police. Two others were also taken into custody.
The Wednesday shooting that led to the arrest happened on Village Greenway. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead in the parking lot.
A second victim, who had also been shot, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. That person is expected to recover, police said.
On Thursday morning, police identified the man who died as 34-year-old Gilbert Noel Guzman. The person who was shot still has not been identified.
"We send our deepest sympathies to Mr. Guzman's family during this unimaginable time of grief. We are hopeful Mr. Velasquez-Guevara's arrest brings justice for the Guzman family." Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Anderson said.
This is the second homicide investigation this year in Cary. The first happened in February on Reed Street.
Though an arrest has been made, anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to call Cary Crimestoppers at (919) 460-4636. Callers remain anonymous.
Cary fatal shooting suspect involved in standoff with RPD officers that led to shots fired
FATAL SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News