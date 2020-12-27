Fayetteville Police investigate string of gas station armed robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a string of late-Saturday night gas station armed robberies -- all of which are believed to be related.Officers said a suspect(s) robbed three businesses all of which are in 10 minutes of one another: a Family Fare, located at 3215 Raeford Road, a Speedway, located at 3706 Raeford Road and the last at a Circle K, located at 1300 Hope Mills Road.Authorities have yet to provide a description of the robbery suspect(s) at this time.There were no reported injuries in the robberies.