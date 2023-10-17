NC Lottery Commission meeting about sports betting

The virtual meeting this afternoon is the next step in the lottery commission's plan to help with the launch of sports betting in our state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Lottery Commission committee is set to hold a virtual meeting today to talk about sports betting.

The virtual meeting this afternoon is the next step in the lottery commissions plan to help with the launch of sports betting in our state.

The committee was formed last month and is tasked with ensuring the commission follows its rulemaking and regulatory responsibilities.

Starting next year, the new law will allow mobile bets on college and pro sports from 12 online operators and at eight in-person betting lounges.

The state lottery commission has already hired a consulting firm to help with the launch and operation of sports betting.

The new law gives the commission until June to prepare, but it could begin before then if everything is in place.

Today's meeting starts at 2 p.m.