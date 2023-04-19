'Let's go Canes!' Family members of Carolina Hurricanes players will sport custom playoff jackets

Raleigh artist Jen Stone of Jen Stone Design was commissioned to create special custom handpainted leather jackets just for the playoffs for the player's wives, significant others, and kids.

When the Carolina Hurricanes skate out of the locker room for game two at home for the first round of the playoffs against the New York Islanders, their family in the stands will be sporting their own special sort of uniform.

Stone says the wife of one of the players saw her work in a local boutique and reached out to see if she could create a special jacket for them. It was a tight deadline for thirty jackets in thirty days, but, Jen who is a Canes fan was up to the task of what she calls a dream project.

"Each jacket was hand-painted with the last name, the number, and then the logo," Stone explained. "They wanted a little more of, like, a custom kind of graffiti look, so we changed the logo a little bit to be a little more abstract.

"It's definitely meant to be wearable art and I'm so excited," Stone added.

Stone also painted one extra custom Carolina Hurricanes jacket for the silent auction online throughout the playoffs. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

