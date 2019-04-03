Sports

Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer

A new bill could bring changes to alcohol consumption at NC college sporting events

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Currently, sports fans watching a North Carolina State University football game at Carter-Finley Stadium can enjoy an adult beverage, but only if they're in the Vaughn Towers.

However, a new bill, proposed by NC House Majority Leader John Bell and NC Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn, could change that.

University of North Carolina system schools could soon sell alcoholic drinks at campus stadiums, arenas and athletic facilities.

The measure was approved by the House's Alcoholic Beverage Control committee, but now it has to be approved by the trustee boards to move forward.

Beer and wine sales would be permitted during university sporting events and mixed drinks would be available at other events if vendors have the right permit.

Currently, sales and consumption are not allowed other than in certain areas at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill football stadiums.

Bell said the schools do want to move forward, adding that there are less alcohol-related incidents at schools that already allow consumption and sales.
