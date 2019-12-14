Cardinal Gibbons comeback falls short in 24-21 championship loss to East Forsyth

Cardinal Gibbons fell short 24-21 to East Forsyth in the 4A State Championship game on Saturday at Cardinal Gibbons.
Turnovers in the first half lead the Crusaders into a hole in which they never could crawl out of.
After picking off Ty'Shaun Lyles late in the fourth quarter Gibbons had a chance to win the game but ultimately could not make a play to score.
Andrew Harvey threw for three touchdowns and 290 yards in the Crusader's loss.
