Play it Again Sports offers used sports equipment to make staying at home during COVID-19 more enjoyable

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mathew Sawyer, one of the owners of Play it Again Sports in Cary is feeling the way a lot of people are."I love sports," Sawyer said. "When I go home and there's nothing on TV. The business is suffering a little bit with baseball, lacrosse and soccer not going on. That kind of hits us."Although team sports are on hold for now the store offers a lot of individual equipment."We have a lot of fitness equipment we are getting in daily," Sawyer said. "As much as we can keep it stocked anyways because it's high demand right now. There's also like yard games, rollerblading, street hockey, golf, disc golf. Team sports are suffering but there's a lot you can do to stay busy.""I played a lot of sports when I was younger," said Kevin Katz. "Play It Again Sports has a lot of used or new equipment for me. I went and bought a baseball bounce back net the other week and now I'm looking for some golf equipment."Play It Again Sports offers new and used equipment and also buys fitness equipment from people and resells it."I like the option to get something maybe used," said Katz. "I like the option to get something that was used or cheaper. Not the full commitment of something new that maybe I don't like.""From what I've seen Amazon is really backed up," Sawyer said. "I've also seen a lot of price gouging online where people are changing twice as much as we do for weights and stuff. It happens unfortunately but we don't do that."The store is staying open while only allowing a certain amount of people inside at once and making sure everything is disinfected and wiped down, hoping people can find something they'll enjoy while also staying safe."I think it helps a lot," Katz said. "It really gives me something to go outside and do. A lot of the equipment they sell you can use by yourself or with someone if you have a spouse or a friend in the house. So it gives me the opportunity to go outside and actually enjoy this nice weather."