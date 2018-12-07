Former Green Hope star Adams is giving back to the community

Jordyn Adams was in Raleigh today giving back to the community... using his partnership with @adidas to give kids from Second Round Boxing apparel. @jordynadams10 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/hyqvZg4655 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 6, 2018

What was it like for the kids of Second Round Boxing to meet @jordynadams10 ? Catch the full story tonight at 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/l7Xrskt3p0 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 7, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4848856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Green Hope football and baseball star Jordyn Adams is back in town, talks to ABC11.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4850513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jordyn Adams on adjusting to living on his own at 19.

Green Hope High School graduate and professional baseball player Jordyn Adams is spending his first holiday season as a pro giving back to the community.Adams, who has partnered with Adidas, spent time Thursday visiting with the kids of Second Round Boxing at the Haven House in Raleigh."We just thought that giving back here could be a fun thing to do for me and the kids," Adams told ABC11.Adams, 19, who is now with the Los Angeles Angels organization gave each athlete a new Adidas T-shirt and pair of shorts.For the kids, though, it was meeting Adams, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft, that was the best part.